    Luke Kirby on How the ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Midge and Lenny Love Story Ends

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Amazon Prime Studios

    In the end, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel didn’t opt for an alternate history conclusion to Lenny Bruce’s story—no matter how much fans wished for it to be, in the context of this show, a fictional love story.

    But while there is no happily ever after for Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Lenny (Luke Kirby), after the two comics finally banged in the Season 4 finale, that pivotal night in the New York snow is revisited in the last-ever episode of the Prime Video comedy. The reality and fantasy of Bruce’s story are depicted, maintaining the playful elements of this world created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, while not shying away from the truth.

    “It was a fine line, and they had to do a delicate dance, but I’m glad they did it that way,” Luke Kirby tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. Flashforwards have revealed Midge’s ascent to fame all season, with one significant presence missing. Lenny’s return in the series finale is bittersweet, recognizing what happened in real life, while basking in the intimacy and ease these characters share.

