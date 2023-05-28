Molly Shannon and Ken Marino Laugh and Cry About Fame, Family, and ‘The Other Two’

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/HBO Max

The Other Two may be the funniest show on TV right now. So why do we keep crying while watching it?

Season 3 of the Max series continues to follow siblings Brooke (Heléne Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver), who weather incessant exasperation when the professional success and personal fulfillment they feel they deserve keeps eluding them—all while navigating the tension between their deep love for their family (Case Walker’s Chase Dreams and Molly Shannon’s Pat) and their jealousy of their respective good fortunes.

(Warning: Some spoilers for Season 3 of The Other Two.)

