Sun. May 28th, 2023

    News

    Biden and McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal, avoiding national default: reports

    By

    May 28, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Insider


    The White House and House of Representatives have reached an agreement in debt ceiling talks.
    The agreement helps steer the country away from a catastrophic default on its debts.
    The deal was reached after months of contentious partisan negotiations.

    The New York Times reported three people familiar with the negotiations confirmed Saturday that a deal had been reached after months of contentious partisan negotiations.

    Two additional sources confirmed to Reuters that negotiators agreed to cap non-defense discretionary spending at 2023 levels for two years in exchange for a debt ceiling increase over a similar period.

    The agreement helps steer the country away from a catastrophic debt default.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

    By

