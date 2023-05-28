Biden and McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal, avoiding national default: reports

Insider



The White House and House of Representatives have reached an agreement in debt ceiling talks.

The agreement helps steer the country away from a catastrophic default on its debts.

The deal was reached after months of contentious partisan negotiations.

The New York Times reported three people familiar with the negotiations confirmed Saturday that a deal had been reached after months of contentious partisan negotiations.

Two additional sources confirmed to Reuters that negotiators agreed to cap non-defense discretionary spending at 2023 levels for two years in exchange for a debt ceiling increase over a similar period.

