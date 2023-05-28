Sun. May 28th, 2023

    photos: red River NM ‘Shootouts’ Leave ‘Multiple Victims’ In Holiday Weekend Horror

    POLICE have begun an investigation after multiple people were shot at a festival in New Mexico on Saturday.

    The shooting happened in Red River, a small town about 100 miles north of Santa Fe.

    Police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico
    At least three people were transported to the Holy Cross Medical Center, which was locked down due to the ‘rolling shootouts’.

    Shots rang out during the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally, which is being hosted in the town this weekend, SNBC13 reported.

    The Red River Marshal’s Office reported that there were “multiple injuries.”

    It’s not yet clear how many people were injured or killed.

