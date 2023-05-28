Sun. May 28th, 2023

    Can The Cult of DeSantis Beat Trump's MAGA Die-Hards?

    May 28, 2023
    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    It has been said that Donald Trump is more of a charismatic cult leader than a traditional politician. When it comes to trying to replace him, could it be that Ron DeSantis is, once again, taking a page from the master by trying to build his own cult following?

    I’ve spent the last several days trying to understand why Ron DeSantis would announce his campaign on Twitter Spaces—and then spend his time focused on very online topics that are generally reserved for right-wing podcasts—and nothing else makes sense.

    Most Americans aren’t on Twitter, and average Republican voters are presumably more interested in stemming inflation than in ESGs, bitcoin, debanking, and other insidery topics that DeSantis focused on.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

