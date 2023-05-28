Sun. May 28th, 2023

    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy Is the Spoiler Candidate Trump Loves

    By

    May 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    Vivek Ramaswamy Is the Spoiler Candidate Trump Loves

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    When Donald Trump was indicted in Manhattan court last month, all of his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination were clearly laboring over how to respond.

    That is, except for one.

    Vivek Ramaswamy is not a governor, nor is he a senator, nor even an elected official. Instead, he’s a 37-year old entrepreneur and self-described “anti-woke” activist. And when Trump was indicted, Ramaswamy almost immediately declared his solidarity with Trump.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A ‘Slavery Simulator’ game on Google Play Brazil that allowed players to sell, torture, or sexualize enslaved people was downloaded more than 1,000 times before it was removed: report

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Workers Are Terrified About AI. What Can They Do About It?

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Turkey election: Erdogan tested in historic runoff — live updates

    May 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    A ‘Slavery Simulator’ game on Google Play Brazil that allowed players to sell, torture, or sexualize enslaved people was downloaded more than 1,000 times before it was removed: report

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy Is the Spoiler Candidate Trump Loves

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Workers Are Terrified About AI. What Can They Do About It?

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Turkey election: Erdogan tested in historic runoff — live updates

    May 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy