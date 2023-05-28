Russia Outlines Conditions For Ukraine Peace Deal

NNA – The Ukraine conflict could be settled if Kiev were to re-commit to its neutral status, recognizenbsp;ldquo;new territorial realities,rdquo;nbsp;and declare Russian as a state language, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview released on Saturday.

nbsp;

Speaking to the TASS news agency, the diplomat said Moscownbsp;ldquo;is convinced that a peace settlement will be possible only if the Ukrainian armed forces cease hostilities, and Western weapons shipments are stopped.rdquo;

nbsp;

He also stressed that to achieve a durable peace, Ukrainenbsp;ldquo;must return to a neutral non-aligned statusrdquo;nbsp;andnbsp;ldquo;refuse to join NATO and the EU,rdquo;nbsp;adding that Kiev should recognize thenbsp;ldquo;new territorial realitiesrdquo;nbsp;that emerged after people exercised their right to self-determination.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;