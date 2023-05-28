Sun. May 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russia Outlines Conditions For Ukraine Peace Deal

    By

    May 28, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The Ukraine conflict could be settled if Kiev were to re-commit to its neutral status, recognizenbsp;ldquo;new territorial realities,rdquo;nbsp;and declare Russian as a state language, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview released on Saturday.

    nbsp;

    Speaking to the TASS news agency, the diplomat said Moscownbsp;ldquo;is convinced that a peace settlement will be possible only if the Ukrainian armed forces cease hostilities, and Western weapons shipments are stopped.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    He also stressed that to achieve a durable peace, Ukrainenbsp;ldquo;must return to a neutral non-aligned statusrdquo;nbsp;andnbsp;ldquo;refuse to join NATO and the EU,rdquo;nbsp;adding that Kiev should recognize thenbsp;ldquo;new territorial realitiesrdquo;nbsp;that emerged after people exercised their right to self-determination.nbsp;
    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Scientists have discovered over 5,000 new species in the Pacific Ocean, from sea cucumbers to ‘gummy squirrels’ — check them out

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Quite a few Republican representatives are not happy with the debt ceiling deal, and one vowed not to ‘bankrupt our country’

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Spain: Sanchez govt faces pressure as regional vote opens

    May 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Scientists have discovered over 5,000 new species in the Pacific Ocean, from sea cucumbers to ‘gummy squirrels’ — check them out

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Quite a few Republican representatives are not happy with the debt ceiling deal, and one vowed not to ‘bankrupt our country’

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Spain: Sanchez govt faces pressure as regional vote opens

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Europe grapples with Last Generation climate protests

    May 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy