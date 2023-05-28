Rahi in Vatican tomorrow before heading to France

NNA – Bkerke spokesperson Walid Ghayyad, confirmed that the Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, will head tomorrow morning to the Vatican to meet the Prime Minister, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and then to Parisnbsp;to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

nbsp;

Rahi is accompanied to the Elysee by a delegation that includes: Archbishops Boulos Matar, Peter Karam, Maroun Nasser Gemayel, Monsignor Amin Shaheen, Lebanon#39;s Ambassador to Paris Rami Adwan, Director of the Information Office in Bkerke Walid Ghayyad.

nbsp;

Al-Rahi will discuss the presidential file in France, and he will also request France#39;s help in ending the file of the displaced Syrians, the need for them to return to their country, and the refusal to resettle them, in addition to addressing the financial issue, especially in light of the economic and financial collapse.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;