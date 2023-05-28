Rahi: We pray for the election of a president so that the chaos stops

NNA -nbsp;Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, considered, that quot;the countrynbsp;suffers from immorality, corruption, and a lack of love, especially among the political community.quot;

Al-Rahi added:nbsp;quot;We pray for the election of a president so that chaos stops on many levels, just as random decrees are issued that take advantage of the absence of the president.quot;nbsp;

quot;We thank God for the unanimity that we hear about in choosing a presidential figure that does not constitute a challenge to anyone,quot; he went on.

