Sun. May 28th, 2023

    Rahi: We pray for the election of a president so that the chaos stops

    NNA -nbsp;Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Mar Beshara Boutros Al-Rahi, considered, that quot;the countrynbsp;suffers from immorality, corruption, and a lack of love, especially among the political community.quot;

    Al-Rahi added:nbsp;quot;We pray for the election of a president so that chaos stops on many levels, just as random decrees are issued that take advantage of the absence of the president.quot;nbsp;

    quot;We thank God for the unanimity that we hear about in choosing a presidential figure that does not constitute a challenge to anyone,quot; he went on.

