Pope Francis receives senior Saudi figure

    NNA – Today, the Saudi electronic news network, The Saudi Post, reported that Pope Francis is hosting the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and the head of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Issa, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The network wrote on its Twitter page: quot;Pope Francis hosts, at his residence in Santa Marta, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and the head of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Issa.quot;

