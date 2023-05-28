Pope Francis receives senior Saudi figure

NNA – Today, the Saudi electronic news network, The Saudi Post, reported that Pope Francis is hosting the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and the head of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Muhammad Al-Issa, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

