NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, will hold a press conference in his office at the ministry on Tuesday noon.

According to a statement issued by his media office, the aim of the conference is to clarifynbsp;with documentsnbsp;the issue of the legality of the contracts he signed to hire international lawyers to recover Lebanese state funds, followingnbsp;questions aboutnbsp;the reasons for his silence on the matter.

nbsp;

========