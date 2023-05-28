Sun. May 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    EgyptAir plane tire explodes upon landing in Jeddah

    By

    May 28, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – An official of the national company, EgyptAir, said that during the landing of Flight No. MS643 of B738 model on the runway of Jeddah International Airport, one of the plane#39;s tires exploded, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    He added that the pilot of the plane was able to land safely on the runway, and all passengers were safely movednbsp;to the arrival hall, and there were no injuries.

    He explained that the fuselage is currently being examined in preparation for the start of the necessary maintenance and technical work procedures.

    nbsp;

    ========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    How to get started on OnlyFans without followers, according to creators

    May 28, 2023
    News

    I sold my pricier home in Arizona and bought a $70,000 house in Kansas for peace of mind in my twilight years

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Queen’s Former Dresser Holds ‘Formidable Weapon’ in Battle With King Charles

    May 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    How to get started on OnlyFans without followers, according to creators

    May 28, 2023
    News

    I sold my pricier home in Arizona and bought a $70,000 house in Kansas for peace of mind in my twilight years

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Queen’s Former Dresser Holds ‘Formidable Weapon’ in Battle With King Charles

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Nestron’s wildly popular futuristic 275-square-foot prefab tiny home has arrived in North America — see inside the $96,000 unit

    May 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy