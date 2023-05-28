EgyptAir plane tire explodes upon landing in Jeddah

NNA – An official of the national company, EgyptAir, said that during the landing of Flight No. MS643 of B738 model on the runway of Jeddah International Airport, one of the plane#39;s tires exploded, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

He added that the pilot of the plane was able to land safely on the runway, and all passengers were safely movednbsp;to the arrival hall, and there were no injuries.

He explained that the fuselage is currently being examined in preparation for the start of the necessary maintenance and technical work procedures.

