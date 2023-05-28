Sun. May 28th, 2023

    News

    Nestron’s wildly popular futuristic 275-square-foot prefab tiny home has arrived in North America — see inside the $96,000 unit

    By

    May 28, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Nestron’s wildly popular futuristic 275-square-foot prefab tiny home has arrived in North America — see inside the $96,000 unit

    Nestron

    Singapore-based Nestron’s tiny home has arrived in Surrey, Canada, its first North American shipment.
    Prospective buyers can now tour the 275-square-foot, $96,000 home.
    Nestron says it wants to establish 10 dealerships across the US this year.

    If you’ve been following the tiny home space amid its rise in popularity over the last few years, you might be familiar with Singapore-headquartered Nestron.

    It’s hard to miss the renderings of Nestron’s futuristic prefabricated tiny homes, which the company has promised will be equipped with an artificial intelligence system, built-in furniture, and more for generally under $100,000. But for most North American customers, these homes have been nothing more than a rendering. Until now.

    In April, Nestron and its Surrey, Canada dealer opened the doors to the company’s first shipment to North America: the Legend Two. And soon, Americans could find a Nestron dealership in their home state.

    The new Nestron owner and dealer, Jim Mickey, had an interest in prefab construction but no background in real estate or tiny homes, he told Insider.

    Nestron

    Instead, says he’s honed a “variety of business interests,” which now includes serving as Nestron’s first authorized dealer in the North American market.

    Nestron

    Mickey first reached out to Nestron in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after hearing about the “tiny home phenomenon.”

    Nestron

    “I wanted to get one here and see it,” Mickey told Insider. “At the time I couldn’t take a plane and go to China to see it in the factory so the easiest solution was to make the commitment and say, ‘build it and send it.'”

    Nestron

    After what he says was an “easy” decision to purchase, Nestron began construction on his unit in China in 2021.

    Nestron

    Upon completion, delivery had to be delayed amid the then-ongoing global supply-chain jam.

    Nestron

    Source: Insider 

    But finally, in late 2022, the unit and its appliances were shipped in one piece overseas from the manufacturing facility to Vancouver, Canada with the help of a cargo ship, flatbed truck, and crane.

    Nestron

    Now, the home is now set up and on display in Surrey, Canada just outside of Vancouver.

    Nestron

    But being a dealer, Mickey’s intention was never to use it as a backyard tiny home.

    Nestron

    Instead, it will serve as a semi-permanent display unit for prospective nearby buyers to tour, saving them a trip to China.

    Nestron

    And so far, interested potential customers have already stopped by from eastern Canada and California, the latter a “successful” visit, Mickey said.

    Nestron

    Many backyard tiny homes, especially ones built in the US, can run buyers well over $100,000.

    Wheelhaus

    Source: Insider 

    In comparison, Nestron’s units are just a bit cheaper: Mickey paid a little over $96,000 for the unit including tax.

    Nestron

    The furnished model, including shipping, was $73,000. But add-ons like solar, air conditioning, and storage were an additional nearly $16,700.

    Nestron

    But unsurprisingly, moving a tiny home overseas from China to Canada incurs more than tiny shipping costs.

    Nestron

    This cost didn’t include what Mickey paid to transport the tiny home from the Port of Vancouver to its current location, which was less than $2,000, he said.

    Nestron

    But even with these additional costs, Mickey says it’s still a “stunning” value for the product.

    Nestron

    “With any product, North American manufacturers have a struggle to compete with the Chinese manufacturers by nature of cost and business,” he said.

    Nestron

    Nestron has several designs that look straight out of “Tron.”
    The Cube Two.

    Nestron

    But the Legend Two takes a more conservative approach to design that could appeal to more consumers.

    Nestron

    On the outside, the Legend Two has a modern look, blending a matte black frame with wood-like panels. Inside, it’s a feast of orange walls and accents.

    Nestron

    The nearly 28-foot-long and 10-foot-wide tiny home has a living room with a dining table and sofa …

    Nestron

    … a bedroom with a built-in bed frame, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

    Nestron

    Source: Insider

    It’s these designs that have made Nestron’s models a hit: The company’s website once crashed for a while likely because of an influx in visits and “extremely overwhelming” popularity, Choco Toh of Nestron’s marketing team told Insider in 2021.
    A rendering of the Cube Two X.

    Nestron

    Source: Insider

    The prefab home builder is currently headquartered in Singapore, according to its website. But there’s a separate office in Malaysia while manufacturing for Mickey’s unit took place in China.
    Paneling the Cube One.

    Nestron

    Source: Nestron

    This year, Toh said Nestron’s goal is to set up 10 dealerships in states like Nevada, Texas, and Florida and an office in Long Beach, California …

    Nestron

    … selected for its proximity to the Port of Long Beach, a hub for importing from Asia.

    Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

    Source: Insider

    As for shipments, the company wants to continue delivering its units to customers in states like Maryland and Hawaii this year. And in the future, it’ll explore bringing manufacturing stateside.

    Nestron

    The majority of interest has come from North American customers in states like California, Alaska, and Texas.

    Nestron

    There are still six tiny homes — to be delivered this summer — sitting in Nestron’s warehouse with another 13 in the works.

    Nestron

    Now’s a hard time to buy a home.

    Nestron

    Source: Insider

    But Toh said the company has seen an increased number of inquiries from potential customers interested in using these units as backyard accessory dwelling units (ADUs) …

    Nestron

    … which can expand the main property’s square footage by becoming a separate dwelling to be used as guest homes, offices, or even rentals.

    Nestron

    So if flying overseas to see a Nestron unit was once out of reach, maybe a quick journey across the Canadian border might be easier.

    Nestron

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    How to get started on OnlyFans without followers, according to creators

    May 28, 2023
    News

    I sold my pricier home in Arizona and bought a $70,000 house in Kansas for peace of mind in my twilight years

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Queen’s Former Dresser Holds ‘Formidable Weapon’ in Battle With King Charles

    May 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    How to get started on OnlyFans without followers, according to creators

    May 28, 2023
    News

    I sold my pricier home in Arizona and bought a $70,000 house in Kansas for peace of mind in my twilight years

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Queen’s Former Dresser Holds ‘Formidable Weapon’ in Battle With King Charles

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Nestron’s wildly popular futuristic 275-square-foot prefab tiny home has arrived in North America — see inside the $96,000 unit

    May 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy