Sun. May 28th, 2023

    Queen's Former Dresser Holds 'Formidable Weapon' in Battle With King Charles

    Queen gave ‘express approval’ for books

    Queen Elizabeth’s former dresser Angela Kelly is not departing quietly to the grace and favor home in the north of England given to her by King Charles. After last week’s revelation that he had gifted her the residence in exchange for her signing her an NDA—after she was forced to leave her home in Windsor—the Mail on Sunday reports that the late queen wrote a letter to her former dresser “granting express approval” for her to publish three books.

    Only two books by her have so far been published, and Charles—by reportedly getting Kelly to sign an NDA in exchange for her new digs—might have thought that the possibility of more behind-the-scenes Palace secrets being revealed had been safely extinguished.

