Sun. May 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Governor of Darfur calls on the Sudanese to take up arms to protect their property

    By

    May 28, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Governor of the Darfur region and former Sudanese rebel leader, Minni Minawi, called on the Sudanese in Darfur to quot;take up armsquot; in order to protect themselves and their property in light of the chaos left by the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in the country, according to AFP.nbsp;

    Minawi wrote on his Twitter account, quot;I call on all our honorable citizens, the people of Darfur, old and young, women and men, to take up arms to protect their property.quot;

    Minawi explained that quot;the attacks on citizens have multiplied, and many do not want the safety and rights of citizens and deliberately sabotage national institutions.quot;

    quot;We, the struggle movements, will support them in all cases of defense,quot; he stressed.

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    President Joe Biden tells baby ‘I’m bored with me, too’ as crying drowns his speech out

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut say fighting regular Russian troops will be ‘not as hard’ as fighting Wagner troops because they’re inexperienced

    May 28, 2023
    News

    GOP Rep Admits ‘Mother Teresa’ Couldn’t Get Some Colleagues to Vote for Debt Limit Bill

    May 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    President Joe Biden tells baby ‘I’m bored with me, too’ as crying drowns his speech out

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut say fighting regular Russian troops will be ‘not as hard’ as fighting Wagner troops because they’re inexperienced

    May 28, 2023
    News

    GOP Rep Admits ‘Mother Teresa’ Couldn’t Get Some Colleagues to Vote for Debt Limit Bill

    May 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Counting of votes begins in second round of Turkish presidential elections

    May 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy