Governor of Darfur calls on the Sudanese to take up arms to protect their property

NNA – Governor of the Darfur region and former Sudanese rebel leader, Minni Minawi, called on the Sudanese in Darfur to quot;take up armsquot; in order to protect themselves and their property in light of the chaos left by the war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in the country, according to AFP.nbsp;

Minawi wrote on his Twitter account, quot;I call on all our honorable citizens, the people of Darfur, old and young, women and men, to take up arms to protect their property.quot;

Minawi explained that quot;the attacks on citizens have multiplied, and many do not want the safety and rights of citizens and deliberately sabotage national institutions.quot;

quot;We, the struggle movements, will support them in all cases of defense,quot; he stressed.

