Syrian security thwarts smuggling of narcotic pills outside the country

NNA – Syrian security thwarted an operation to smuggle narcotic pills outside the country.

The Ministry of Interior#39;s statement said: quot;The Anti-Narcotics Branch in Damascus seizes 5,000 Captagon narcotic pills hidden secretly in boxes containing foodstuffs intended for transportation outside the country, and two of its promoters were arrested.

