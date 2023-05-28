Sun. May 28th, 2023

    Syrian security thwarts smuggling of narcotic pills outside the country

    NNA – Syrian security thwarted an operation to smuggle narcotic pills outside the country.

    The Anti-Narcotics Branch in Damascus seized 5,000 Captagon narcotic pills secretly hidden in boxes containing foodstuffs intended for transportation abroad, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The Ministry of Interior#39;s statement said: quot;The Anti-Narcotics Branch in Damascus seizes 5,000 Captagon narcotic pills hidden secretly in boxes containing foodstuffs intended for transportation outside the country, and two of its promoters were arrested.

