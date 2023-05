NNA – Lebanon#39;s Taekwondo national team is participating in the World Taekwondo Championshipnbsp;hosted by the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Heading the Lebanese missionnbsp;is national coach, Grand Master Ralph Harb, withnbsp;Grand Master Elie Elia as the team coach and 8 players partaking within the national team.

nbsp;

========R.Sh.