Nasrallah meets with Iran’s national media head

NNA – quot;Hezbollahquot; Party Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received this morning the head of the Radio and Television Corporation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Peyman Jabali, in the presence of Iranian Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires in Beirut.

According to a statement issued by the party#39;s media relations, talks touched on the responsibilities and tasks assumed by the axis of resistance at the media level, the media and political challenges it faces, and how to deal with them as part of the comprehensive resistance approach in the face of occupation and domination.

=========R.Sh.