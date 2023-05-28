Sun. May 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Nasrallah meets with Iran’s national media head

    By

    May 28, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – quot;Hezbollahquot; Party Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received this morning the head of the Radio and Television Corporation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Peyman Jabali, in the presence of Iranian Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires in Beirut.

    According to a statement issued by the party#39;s media relations, talks touched on the responsibilities and tasks assumed by the axis of resistance at the media level, the media and political challenges it faces, and how to deal with them as part of the comprehensive resistance approach in the face of occupation and domination.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    President Joe Biden tells baby ‘I’m bored with me, too’ as crying drowns his speech out

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut say fighting regular Russian troops will be ‘not as hard’ as fighting Wagner troops because they’re inexperienced

    May 28, 2023
    News

    GOP Rep Admits ‘Mother Teresa’ Couldn’t Get Some Colleagues to Vote for Debt Limit Bill

    May 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    President Joe Biden tells baby ‘I’m bored with me, too’ as crying drowns his speech out

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut say fighting regular Russian troops will be ‘not as hard’ as fighting Wagner troops because they’re inexperienced

    May 28, 2023
    News

    GOP Rep Admits ‘Mother Teresa’ Couldn’t Get Some Colleagues to Vote for Debt Limit Bill

    May 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Counting of votes begins in second round of Turkish presidential elections

    May 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy