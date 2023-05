NNA – The counting of votes began in the second round of the Turkish presidential elections, amid intense competition between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the Republican People#39;s Party, the largest opposition party, Kamal Kilicdaroglu.

Polling stations closed across Turkey at 5:00 pm local time, in preparation for the counting of votes in a ballot in which 60 million voters participated, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

