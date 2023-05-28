GOP Rep Admits ‘Mother Teresa’ Couldn’t Get Some Colleagues to Vote for Debt Limit Bill

CNN

Less than 24 hours after the White House inked a deal with House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default, Republicans are already conceding they won’t be united on it.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD), one of the deal’s negotiators and a member of some moderate Republican caucuses, conceded to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that some Republicans will not vote for the bill. However, he said, the bill was still a complete and total win for Republicans.

Let’s be honest, Bob Good will not vote for this thing,” Johnson said on State of the Union, referring to his GOP colleague from Virginia. “It doesn’t matter if Mother Teresa came back from the dead and called him, he’s not voting for it. He was never going to — this is going to pass.”

