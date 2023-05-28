Sun. May 28th, 2023

    News

    GOP Rep Admits ‘Mother Teresa’ Couldn’t Get Some Colleagues to Vote for Debt Limit Bill

    By

    May 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    GOP Rep Admits ‘Mother Teresa’ Couldn’t Get Some Colleagues to Vote for Debt Limit Bill

    CNN

    Less than 24 hours after the White House inked a deal with House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default, Republicans are already conceding they won’t be united on it.

    Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD), one of the deal’s negotiators and a member of some moderate Republican caucuses, conceded to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday that some Republicans will not vote for the bill. However, he said, the bill was still a complete and total win for Republicans.

    Let’s be honest, Bob Good will not vote for this thing,” Johnson said on State of the Union, referring to his GOP colleague from Virginia.It doesn’t matter if Mother Teresa came back from the dead and called him, he’s not voting for it. He was never going to — this is going to pass.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    President Joe Biden tells baby ‘I’m bored with me, too’ as crying drowns his speech out

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut say fighting regular Russian troops will be ‘not as hard’ as fighting Wagner troops because they’re inexperienced

    May 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Counting of votes begins in second round of Turkish presidential elections

    May 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    President Joe Biden tells baby ‘I’m bored with me, too’ as crying drowns his speech out

    May 28, 2023
    News

    Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut say fighting regular Russian troops will be ‘not as hard’ as fighting Wagner troops because they’re inexperienced

    May 28, 2023
    News

    GOP Rep Admits ‘Mother Teresa’ Couldn’t Get Some Colleagues to Vote for Debt Limit Bill

    May 28, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Counting of votes begins in second round of Turkish presidential elections

    May 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy