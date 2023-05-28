Sultan of Oman arrives in Tehran for a two-day visit

NNA -nbsp;Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, who previously played a mediating role between Iran and Western countries in important files, including the nuclear file, arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit.

He was received by the Iranian First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, on Sunday afternoon, at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran, according to #39;Agence France-Presse.quot;

The Sultanate#39;s foreign minister, Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, told Asharq Al-Awsat that quot;this historic visit will reflect positively on the stability and security of the region.quot;

The visit of the Omani Sultan comes nearly a year after a visit by Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to Muscat, during which cooperation agreements were signed.

Al-Busaidi said that the timing of this visit comes quot;in the midst of a new and positive phase of regional relations, which calls on the countries of the region to support them, consult and cooperate to solve many current files and issues.quot;

According to the agency, Iran has close political and economic relations with the Sultanate of Oman, which kept its diplomatic representation in Tehran unchanged at the beginning of 2016, despite countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council reviewing their relations with Iran after the crisis between Riyadh and Tehran.

nbsp;

=============