Nassar from Deir al-Ahmar: For electing a president as soon as possible, forming a new government based on a reform project

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, called Sunday for quot;electing a president of the republic as soon as possible, and forming a new government based on a reform project.rdquo;

He said: ldquo;The country and the international community are all waiting for reforms to be carried out in order for this country to persevere, and these constitutional steps must take place in order for institutions to function properly.quot;

On the work of the Tourism Ministry, Nassar revealed that quot;at the international level, the Ministry of Tourism was able to place Lebanon back on the global tourism map, despite the turbulent conditions that the country has been through, especially with some Arab countries.rdquo;

He added: ldquo;During my participation in the Arab summit in Jeddah, I sensed the devotion of the Arab countries for Lebanon…We were also able, thanks to our relations and projects with the international community, to link Lebanon to the European international tourist map…A year ago, Lebanon became a member of the European Council for Cultural Trails. Lebanon#39;s membership number is 35, but it is the first non-European country affiliated with the Council, and Lebanon is part of the connection in these four paths: the Phoenician Road, the Olive Tree Road, the Wine Road, and the Umayyad Road…rdquo;

The Minister expressed his belief in work continuity, saying: ldquo;I will leave this ministry to the minister who will succeed me, and it is important that we have established at the Ministry of Tourism, which is a public sector, a relationship with the private sector in many sustainable projects.rdquo;

Nassarrsquo;s words came during an event held today at the Deir El-Ahmar Womenrsquo;s Association Center, where a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Tourism and the quot;Management and Marketing of Tourism in the district of Deir al-Ahmarrdquo; represented by the regionrsquo;s Municipalities Union Head, Attorney Jean Fakhry.

=========R.Sh.

