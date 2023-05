NNA – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the Turkish presidential elections after a fierce competition with opposition leader Kemal Kılıccedil;daroğlu.

After 99% of the votes were counted, Erdogan won 52.87% and Kilicdaroglu 47.13%, thusnbsp;the current president will have a hird term.

Erdogan is preparing to deliver his victory speech shortly, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

nbsp;

============