Zelensky proposes imposing sanctions on Iran for 50 years

NNA – Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky presented to the Ukrainian parliament a draft resolution on imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran for a period of 50 years, under the pretext of Iran supplying weapons to Russia, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The resolution proposes banning commercial relations, transferring of citizens,nbsp;exchanging goods and investments in the Iranian economy, as well as withdrawing deposits and investments of Iranian companies and citizens from Ukraine, and prohibiting the transfer of technology and any intellectual property.

Earlier, Zelensky called on the Iranian authorities to stop supporting Russia, and the head of the Ukrainian intelligence service, Kirill Budanov, said that quot;Ukraine can theoretically launch a strike to destroy companies that produce drones in Iran.quot;

