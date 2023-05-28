Sun. May 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makhzoumi: Instead of dismissing Salameh, the cabinet deported the lawyers who worked voluntarily to follow up on the money he embezzled abroad

    NNA – MP Fouad Makhzoumi criticized today, on Twitter, the Council of Ministers for failing to take any action in its session held yesterday to dismiss Central Bank Governornbsp;Riad Salameh, in wake of the two international arrest warrants that were issued against him by both France and Germany.

    quot;Instead, the caretaker government decided to deportnbsp;the lawyers who worked voluntarily with the Cases Authority to follow up on the issue of funds embezzled by Salameh abroad,quot; Makhzoumi said.

    He added: quot;Perhaps the most dangerous thing in this matter is the threat to Lebanon#39;s ability to follow up on the issue of the money withheld by the Europeans, and the possibility of regaining it, and thus losing Lebanon#39;snbsp;right in this regard.quot;

