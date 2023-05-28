“Renewal” bloc denounces government’s decision to place Industry Director General in disposition, while taking no step against BDL Governor

NNA – Members of the quot;Renewalquot; parliamentary bloc (Kutlat Tajadod) denounced, on Sunday, the decision to placenbsp;the Director General of the Ministry of Industry, Dany Gedeon, in disposition without waiting for the ruling of the Supreme Disciplinary Authority, quot;just because of his disagreement with the Minister of Industry.quot;

The bloc criticized the caretaker government#39;s duality in this regards since it has failed to take any step in the case of Central Banknbsp; Governor, Riad Salameh, who is facing charges by the French and German judiciary, quot;which constitutes a dangerous precedent and additional complicity in the path of thwarting accountability and justice.quot;

The bloc stressed, in a statement, quot;the need for Salameh to resign from his post, or to dismiss him if he refuses to do so,quot; calling for quot;activating the Lebanese investigations into this case, away from obstruction, prevarication, and political interference, in order to protect the rights of the Lebanese, as well as the position of the Banque du Liban, and to safeguard what is left of our financial system and Lebanon#39;s international relations, after the ruling regime has persevered in destroying it at all levels.quot;

