Erdogan in his victory speech: We will not disappoint anyone who counts on us

NNA – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed his supporters this evening from Istanbul, after winning the presidential elections for a third term.

He said, quot;We are lovers of Istanbul, with whom we started our journey, and with it we will continue.quot;

He added, quot;We extend our sincere thanks to the noble Turkish people, who gave us a democratic celebration between two blessed holidays…I thank my people, who enabled me to assume responsibility towards them for the next 5 years.quot;

He continued, quot;We have repeatedly said that the holy march will not falter, and we will not disappoint anyone who counts on us,quot; stressing that quot;the entire Turkish people are the winners of these elections.quot;

The Turkish president added, quot;I think that the Republican People#39;s Party will bid farewell to Kemal Kılıccedil;daroğlu and hold him responsible for the poor performance in the elections.quot;

He continued, quot;Our goal is for our country not to abandon the desired goals, and for the people to adhere to their unity.quot;

nbsp;

=============