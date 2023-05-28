Sun. May 28th, 2023

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Claims Re-Election Victory

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed to have won re-election, holding a roughly 5-percent lead over his presidential run-off opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Sunday, according to reports from Turkish news agencies. The country’s electoral commission has not announced a victor yet, though Turkish public broadcaster TRT has called the election for Erdogan.

    Erdogan led with about 52 percent of the vote compared to Kilicedaroglu’s 48 percent after nearly 99 percent of the ballot boxes had been opened, according to the Associated Press. It comes weeks after Erdogan narrowly missed an outright win during the country’s presidential elections on May 14, where he held 49.5 percent of the vote.

    Erdogan claimed victory on Sunday, speaking to supporters from a campaign bus in Istanbul.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

