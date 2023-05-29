Mon. May 29th, 2023

    News

    Ernie Pyle Is There to Remind Us How Great War Correspondents Can Be

    By

    May 29, 2023 , , , ,
    Ernie Pyle Is There to Remind Us How Great War Correspondents Can Be

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/The Library of Congress/National Archives

    I’ve beaten Ernie Pyle’s lifespan by 10 years. Came 10 feet from losing that race, with a mortar landing on that side of a T-Wall in Iraq, instead of this side. A mundane near-miss during a summer 16 years ago, when I was a reporter embedded with the 82nd Airborne Division. I can listen to the mortar’s incoming rustle on the digital recording I didn’t know was running. I can hear the shotgun blast of the explosion and the shrapnel and my sharp breath. I can hear my first word a few minutes afterwards: “Fuck.”

    “It’s good, though. You need a close call,” a soldier tells me, his voice recorded for posterity. “Make your stories more interesting.”

    It’s too strong to say I felt Post-Traumatic Stress, reading David Chrisinger’s The Soldier’s Truth, his biography of World War II war reporter Ernie Pyle, but if you’ve been there, then you’ve been there.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Turkey election: Germany, US congratulate Erdogan

    May 29, 2023
    News

    Head of RT Calls for Lindsey Graham’s Assassination After Edited Video

    May 29, 2023
    Crimes News

    Man charged with murder after 3 dead in New Mexico biker shootout

    May 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ernie Pyle Is There to Remind Us How Great War Correspondents Can Be

    May 29, 2023
    News

    Turkey election: Germany, US congratulate Erdogan

    May 29, 2023
    News

    Head of RT Calls for Lindsey Graham’s Assassination After Edited Video

    May 29, 2023
    Crimes News

    Man charged with murder after 3 dead in New Mexico biker shootout

    May 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy