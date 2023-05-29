Mon. May 29th, 2023

    GOP Senate Candidates Who Want You to Forget About Their Past Trump Criticism

    GOP Senate Candidates Who Want You to Forget About Their Past Trump Criticism

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    In 2016, Bernie Moreno sounded like a lot of Republicans who were aghast at the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president.

    A wealthy and politically active Ohio businessman, Moreno had immigrated from Colombia to the United States as a child, and was outraged by Trump’s rhetoric on immigration—so much so that he compared the GOP nominee to Adolf Hitler in a Twitter poll.

    “We can’t throw out the people who came here as children. They don’t know anyone from their home countries,” Moreno said in a 2016 interview, defending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. “We need to help them come out of the shadows.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

