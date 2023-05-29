GOP Senate Candidates Who Want You to Forget About Their Past Trump Criticism

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

In 2016, Bernie Moreno sounded like a lot of Republicans who were aghast at the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president.

A wealthy and politically active Ohio businessman, Moreno had immigrated from Colombia to the United States as a child, and was outraged by Trump’s rhetoric on immigration—so much so that he compared the GOP nominee to Adolf Hitler in a Twitter poll.

“We can’t throw out the people who came here as children. They don’t know anyone from their home countries,” Moreno said in a 2016 interview, defending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. “We need to help them come out of the shadows.”

