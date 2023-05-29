Who Won ‘Succession’: Everything You Need to Know About the Finale

HBO

Now that Succession has ended, and we know the final successor, everyone has been waiting for one big answer. It’s the answer that will put a button on this life-changing series. It’s do or die. It’s all anyone can talk about on the internet. Everyone will be hypothesizing about this specific detail throughout the rest of the weekend, if not the rest of the year, if not through TV history, and maybe even the rest of our lives—an ending as jarring as The Sopranos’ final shot. We’re all wondering it.

Will Waystar Royco have to change its name?

Perhaps there are more pressing topics to discuss than the future of Waystar Royco, especially considering we’ll see none of what lies ahead after tonight’s final CEO selection. We now know who runs the company. (It might not be who you think!) We now know who was screwed over. (It’s not how or why you would think!) And we know who is left sat staring at the sunset. (This might be the only one you can predict!)

