    WAFA: Eight Palestinian injured by Israeli army gunfire during an assault on Jenin

    NNA – Eight Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire while six others were detained during an early morning Israeli army raid into several areas in the occupied northern West Bank city of Jenin.

    Palestinian security sources told WAFA that a large unit of Israeli forces raided Jenin city from different directions as snipers were deployed on rooftops, mainly in the vicinity of Jenin Government Hospital.

    They said intense confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces, who fired live bullets toward the youths, injuring eight of them, one of whom was reported to be in critical condition.

    Israeli forces obstructed the work of ambulances while trying to transfer the injured to hospitals in Jenin as an Israeli military vehicle ran into two ambulances, causing damages to them.

    The soldiers also raided and heavily ransacked several houses in Jenin.–WAFA

