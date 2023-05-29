Mon. May 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    SANA: Israeli act of aggression targets some sites in Damascus vicinity

    By

    May 29, 2023

    NNA – The Syrian army air defenses have repelled an Israeli act of aggression with missiles that targeted some sites in the vicinity of Damascus, and downed some of the missiles.

    ldquo;At around 23:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression with missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some sites in the vicinity of Damascus, and the army air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed some of them,rdquo; a military source said in a statement to SANA.

    The source added that the aggression resulted in material damages only.–SANAnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==============R.H.

    nbsp;

    By

