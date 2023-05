NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR: Hezbollah opens early fire against Azour

AL-AKHBAR: Franjieh#39;s opponents have decided to opt for confrontationnbsp;

ASHARQ AL-AWSAT: Rahi carries Azourrsquo;s name to Paris after agreement between opposition, FPM to nominate him for Lebanese presidency

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.