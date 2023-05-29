Meet Jensen Huang, the 60-year-old cofounder of chipmaker Nvidia, whose wealth has more than doubled this year to nearly $35 billion thanks to the AI boom

Nvidia CEO and cofounder Jensen Huang’s fortune soared by almost $7 billion billion last week to hit nearly $35 billion

Jensen’s Huang net worth surged last week on the back of a boost in Nvidia’s stock price.

The AI hype may put some jobs at risk, but it’s also massively boosting other industries — such as those producing AI chips, like Nvidia.

The company’s market valuation closed in on the elusive $1 trillion mark following a stunning after-hours rally of 25% on Wednesday, Insider’s Zahra Tayeb reported.

That’s thanks to the rise in the California-based chipmaker’s share price following the company’s blockbuster first-quarter results from the generative artificial intelligence boom.

Consequently, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth soared by almost $7 billion last week, per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The stock extended its gains on Friday, sending Huang’s net worth to touch nearly $35 billion.

Huang owns 86.9 million Nvidia shares, or about 3.5% of the Santa Clara-based chipmaker, per the company’s 2023 annual report.

So far this year, Huang’s net worth has risen by $21.1 billion, per Bloomberg — now making him the 37th richest person in the world.

Read further to know about Jansen Huang — the man who reportedly got a tattoo of Nvidia’s logo on one arm when the company’s share price hit $100.