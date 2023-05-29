Kyiv repels fresh wave of Russian strikes

NNA – Ukrainian authorities said that Kyiv had shot down 37 missiles and 29 drones. The Ukrainian capital has faced increasing bombardment over the month of May.

Kyiv has managed to fendnbsp;off a wave of Russian air strikes, officials said on Monday.

Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, said that Ukraine had managed to shoot down 37 missiles and 29 drones. He said that Russia had launched up to 40 missiles and around 35 drones.

On Saturday night, the city was faced with the largest wave of air strikes since the start of the invasion.

quot;Only 18 hours have passed since the most massive UAV attack on Kyiv, and the enemy has attacked the capital again,quot; Kyiv#39;s military administration said, adding that this was the fifteenth air raid since the start of the month.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that no casualties were reported and there was no damage to infrastructure.mdash;DW

