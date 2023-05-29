Muscat, Tehran issue statement at end of Sultan’s trip to Tehran

NNA ndash; Heads of state of Oman and Iran have issued a final statement of cooperation at the end of the two-day visit of Omanrsquo;s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said to Tehran.

The Omani and Iranian sides expressed satisfaction with the sublime level of bilateral ties between the two countries, pointing to the constant improvement of the relationship particularly following President Ebrahim Raisirsquo;s last year visit to Muscat at an official invitation of Sultan Al Said.

The two states also emphasized that they are keen on expanding ties in the future, calling for the formation of working groups and joint committees to follow up on the development of relations.

During the Sultanrsquo;s stay in Iran, the two parties underlined the need for expansion of the culture of dialogue in the region in a bid to resolve problems and consolidate relations among neighboring states in order to guarantee peace, stability, progress, and demands of the regional nations.

President Raisi expressed gratitude to the Sultan of Oman for his efforts in adopting constructive and wise policies at regional and international levels in order to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen peace and stability in the region.

Sultan Haitham appreciated the Raisi administration for its good neighborliness policy in dealing with regional nations, adding that close cooperation among littoral states of the Persian Gulf region would consolidate regional stability and peace.mdash;IRNAnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.