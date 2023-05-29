Makary: How can opposition forces agree over a presidential candidate without a political project?

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday confirmed in an interview with the quot;Voice of All Lebanonquot; radio station that Lebanon was heading towards electing a new president, expecting the eventual arrival of Marada Party Leader, Sleiman Franjieh, to Baabda.

In response to a question about the chances of holding an election session and voting in favor of former minister, Jihad Azour, Makary said: quot;A technocratic president does not comply with the requirements of the current stage, unlike Franjieh#39;s specifications, who believes in dialogue with Hezbollah and enjoys good relations with the Arab surrounding, such as Syria.quot;nbsp;

quot;How can the opposition forces agree over a candidate who does not even enjoy a political project?quot; wondered Makary.nbsp;

Touching on the status of Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh, Makary stressed that ldquo;Salamehrsquo;s dismissal is one of the available options, but that requires two-thirds of the cabinetrsquo;s votes,rdquo; noting that the government is concerned about the economic repercussions of Salamehrsquo;s resignation, expecting him to remain in his position until the end of his term.

Regarding Tele Liban, Makary disclosed efforts to restore the national television#39;s renaissance through a new network of programs capable of bringing in funds.nbsp;

ldquo;Our main goal is to preserve the employeesrsquo; wellbeing and livelihood,rdquo; Makary added.nbsp;

