Mikati welcomes WB delegation, Energy Minister

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday met with the World Bank#39;s Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, and the World Bankrsquo;s Regional Director for the Middle East, Jean-Christophe Carreacute;.nbsp;

After the meeting, Belhaj said that the meeting touched on the relationship between the World Bank and Lebanon at the level of financing and technical cooperation.nbsp;

ldquo;We had funded an important project with an amount of $300 million for social coverage, and we are in the process of financing an important sustainable agriculture project,rdquo; Belhaj added.nbsp;

Mikati also met with Caretaker Minister of Energy, Walid Fayyad, who mentioned an increase in power supply ldquo;once the additional quantities of Iraqi fuel arrive in Lebanon.rdquo;

ldquo;We are endeavoring to increase the quantity from 80,000 tons per month, to 160,000 tons for the months of July, August and September, which leads to doubling the feeding hours; this is in addition to the electricity secured by buying fuel through the Central Bank, within the treasury advance mechanism, which leads to an increase of 3 additional hours as well,rdquo; Fayyad explained.nbsp;

On the discrepancy in electrical supply among different regions, Fayyad said: ldquo;I hope that the EDL will issue a transparent schedule with the exact number of hours in each region.quot;

===============R.H.