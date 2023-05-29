Mon. May 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gemayel Directs Written Question to Government Regarding Sidon Beach Incident

    By

    May 29, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel has directed a written question to the government concerning the Sidon Beach incident, based on constitutional provisions that protect personal freedoms.

    Gemayel sought a clarification on the government#39;s position regarding the assault on Mayssa Hanouni and the concerning calls to prohibit women from accessing the beach.

    He also raised concerns about the inaction of the security forces in apprehending the attackers and inquires about the planned measures to prevent similar unlawful assaults and ensure the protection of personal freedoms.

