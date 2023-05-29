Russia hits military facility In west Ukraine, damaging planes

Mon. May 29th, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;A Russian strike hit a military facility in western Ukraine, damaging five planes, while Kyiv repelled another large volley of overnight air strikes, authorities said Monday.

    Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine#39;s armed forces, said on social media that a total of quot;up to 40 missilesquot; and quot;around 35 dronesquot; had been launched, of which 37 and 29 were downed.

    There were no casualties.

    quot;Only 18 hours after the most massive UAV attack on Kyiv, the enemy attacked the capital again,quot; the Kyiv administration said.

    quot;This is the 15th air attack since the beginning of May!quot;

    The new barrage hit the pro-Western country as the Ukrainian capital was recovering from an overnight Saturday drone attack, the biggest since Russia#39;s nbsp;invasion began in February last year.

    In the western city of Khmelnytsky regional authorities said Russian troops attacked a military facility overnight.

    In a rare admission of the damage, they said quot;five aircraft have been put out of action.quot;

    Work was underway to localise fires at fuel and lubricant warehouses, the statement said. — AFP

