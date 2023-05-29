Mon. May 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri discusses WB’s programs with Belhaj, meets “Caritas Lebanon” President, Writer Roni Aplha

    By

    May 29, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at his Ain El-Tineh residence, the World Bank#39;s Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, and discussed with him the general situation, especially the financial and economic situations, as well as the World Bank#39;s work programs in Lebanon.

    Speaker Berri later received President of Caritas Lebanon Association, Father Michel Abboud, along with Caritas board members.

    The delegation handed Speaker Berri an invitation to participate in the mass that the Association will hold on June 25th at Our Lady of Maghdoucheacute;, on the occasion of the conclusion of the 50th jubilee of the founding of the Association.

    Among Speaker Berri#39;s itinerant visitors for today had been Writer and Media Professional, Roni Alpha, who presented him with his new publication.

    By

