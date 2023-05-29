El-Khalil meets Belhaj over World Bank-funded projects

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Finance, Dr. Youssef El-Khalil, on Monday disclosed the intention of the World Bank to quot;provide Lebanon with a loan of approximately $200 million to support the developmental sectors, especially the agricultural sector, represented by the Green Agri-food transformation for economic recovery project.quot;

Caretaker Minister El-Khalil received in his office at the Ministry, the World Bank#39;s Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, with an accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Ministryrsquo;s Director General George Maarawi Georges Maarawi, and the Prime Ministerrsquo;s Advisor Samir Daher.

Discussions touched on the projects funded by the World Bank, especially the aid loans for the underprivileged families program and wheat support.

nbsp;

=============== L.Y