    Army chief meets KSA Ambassador, broaches cooperation relations with Egyptian Ambassador, receives ICRC delegation

    NNA – Lebanese Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Monday welcomed in Yarzeh, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the means to support the military institution in light of the current circumstances.

    Maj. Gen. Aoun also received Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Dr. Yasser Alawi, accompanied by the Embassyrsquo;s Military Attacheacute;, Brigadier General Ahmed Abdel Maqsoud.

    They discussed cooperation relations between the armies of both countries.

    The army commander then received a delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the region.

