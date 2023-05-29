Mon. May 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary: The number of Syrian refugees is unacceptable and affects the country’s economy, and their deportation will not be random

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, said, in an interview within a report prepared by the German Press Agency (DPA) about the Syrian refugees in Lebanon: ldquo;Concerning the (Syrian refugees) deportations, we are just applying the Lebanese laws that all the countries are applying. As you know we have more than 2 million refugees in Lebanon which is a huge number and is unacceptable…quot;.

    Caretaker Minister Makarynbsp;added that the problem of the Syrian refugees should be solved as soon as possible because it is affecting the country#39;s already ailing economy, its society as well as the environment.

    quot;We will not deport Syrian refugees randomly..,quot; the Minister stressed.

    As for the Syrian refugees who cannot go back to Syria for political reasons, the minister said: quot;We are not committed to send them back because of their safety.quot;

