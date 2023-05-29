Mon. May 29th, 2023

    Martin Scorsese’s Next Film Could Be Very Holy

    Martin Scorsese might’ve dropped some big news during his tour through Italy following the Cannes Film Festival in France.

    After a meeting with Pope Francis, the director now says he has “responded to the pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus.”

    Scorsese made the comments during a conference at the Vatican, where he reportedly said he’s “about to start making” the film, Variety reports. Scorsese’s manager, Rick Yorn, did not respond to the trade publication’s request for comment.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

