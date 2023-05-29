Mon. May 29th, 2023

    Woman on Turbulent Cross-Country Road Trip With Boyfriend Goes Missing

    Toni Alcaraz says that she usually speaks with her sister, Nikki Alcaraz, almost every day. For three weeks now, however, Toni hasn’t heard a word from Nikki—who was last seen on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, Tyler Stratton.

    Nikki Alcaraz, also known as Nikki Cunningham, is a 33-year-old mother of two, Oklahoma’s News 4 reports. She reportedly Tennessee left for California with Stratton and a dog in her black 2013 Jeep Wrangler, which sports a “Mama Tried” sticker, camo seats, and a “BGL3539” tag.

    Nashville’s WKRN reports that Stratton—named in fliers shared by the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook as Steven Tyler Stratton—is wanted Tennessee on an unrelated charge for “failure to appear on a probation violation that stems from a theft charge.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

