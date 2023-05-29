Mon. May 29th, 2023

    News

    China says it will send astronauts to the moon by 2030

    By

    May 29, 2023 ,
    China says it will send astronauts to the moon by 2030

    China’s space program has made strides in recent years as a new space race heats up.

    AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

    Chinese officials said the country would land astronauts on the moon by 2030.
    Humans haven’t set foot on the moon in more than five decades. 
    NASA plans to launch a lunar mission by 2025. 

    Chinese officials on Monday announced plans to send astronauts to the moon by 2030, per the Associated Press and The New York Times

    Humans have not set foot on the moon since NASA’s final Apollo mission in 1972. Now both the US and China are planning new lunar missions. China has mentioned the prospect of a lunar mission by 2030 but never confirmed it in an official capacity, The New York Times reported. 

    An official confirmed the plans at a news conference for an upcoming flight transporting astronauts to China’s space station.

    China has beefed up its space program in recent years, completing a space station late last year and subsequently sending astronauts to it. The country has plans to establish a research station on the moon

    The developments mean that competition and tensions between the US and China have expanded beyond Earth’s atmosphere. In an interview with Politico in January, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson warned that Beijing could try to claim the most resource-rich locations on the moon or keep the US from operating there. 

    “It is a fact: we’re in a space race,” Nelson said. 

    A 2022 Pentagon report warned that China could surpass the US’ capabilities in space in the long term. 

    The US is eyeing a lunar return by 2025 as part of its Artemis program, which will send the first woman and the first astronaut of color to the moon. 

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Terrifying video shows a storm flooding decks and hallways of a Carnival Sunshine cruise ship leaving passengers seasick

    May 29, 2023
    News

    Woman on Turbulent Cross-Country Road Trip With Boyfriend Goes Missing

    May 29, 2023
    News

    RECOMMENDED — Is it really OK to play online video games based on the war in Ukraine?

    May 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    China says it will send astronauts to the moon by 2030

    May 29, 2023
    News

    Terrifying video shows a storm flooding decks and hallways of a Carnival Sunshine cruise ship leaving passengers seasick

    May 29, 2023
    News

    Woman on Turbulent Cross-Country Road Trip With Boyfriend Goes Missing

    May 29, 2023
    News

    RECOMMENDED — Is it really OK to play online video games based on the war in Ukraine?

    May 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy