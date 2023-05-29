Mon. May 29th, 2023

    News

    By

    May 29, 2023 , , , , ,
    Johnny Depp Delays U.S. Shows, Blames ‘Painful’ Injury

    Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

    It looks like the Hollywood Vampires will need to stay in their coffins—at least for at least a little while. Johnny Depp and his band have postponed their early U.S. tour dates, with Depp recovering from an ankle injury.

    The band said in a statement posted to Instagram that they won’t be playing their show Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire, and will also be putting off a few other shows until July because of Depp’s “painful injury.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

