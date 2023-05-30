Joran van der Sloot Beaten in Peruvian Prison, Lawyer Says

Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Convicted killer Joran van der Sloot—who is awaiting extradition to the United States in an extortion case tied to the disappearance of Natalee Holloway—reportedly has been attacked in a Peruvian prison.

The Dutchman’s lawyer, Maximo Altez, told ABC News that his client, who may have run afoul of gang rules in the Challapalca Prison, is now in a medical wing.

Van der Sloot, 35, is serving a 28-year-sentence for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores in Lima. That crime came five years after he emerged as the prime suspect, but was never prosecuted, for the presumed death of Holloway.

