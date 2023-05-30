Tue. May 30th, 2023

    News

    Joran van der Sloot Beaten in Peruvian Prison, Lawyer Says

    By

    May 30, 2023 , , , , ,
    Joran van der Sloot Beaten in Peruvian Prison, Lawyer Says

    Pilar Olivares/Reuters

    Convicted killer Joran van der Sloot—who is awaiting extradition to the United States in an extortion case tied to the disappearance of Natalee Holloway—reportedly has been attacked in a Peruvian prison.

    The Dutchman’s lawyer, Maximo Altez, told ABC News that his client, who may have run afoul of gang rules in the Challapalca Prison, is now in a medical wing.

    Van der Sloot, 35, is serving a 28-year-sentence for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores in Lima. That crime came five years after he emerged as the prime suspect, but was never prosecuted, for the presumed death of Holloway.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The harness-wearing beluga whale believed to be a Russian spy has popped up in Sweden, puzzling scientists who noted he’s traveling ‘very quickly away from his natural environment’

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Putin ally blusters about ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’ who joins Russia and Belarus

    May 30, 2023
    Crimes News

    Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Tampa Shooting Homicide

    May 30, 2023

    You missed

    News

    The harness-wearing beluga whale believed to be a Russian spy has popped up in Sweden, puzzling scientists who noted he’s traveling ‘very quickly away from his natural environment’

    May 30, 2023
    News

    Putin ally blusters about ‘nuclear weapons for everyone’ who joins Russia and Belarus

    May 30, 2023
    Crimes News

    Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Tampa Shooting Homicide

    May 30, 2023
    News

    A baby boomer who quit his 6-figure job rather than return to the office says managers are threatened by remote work and just want people back so they can see them working

    May 30, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy